Video importante:Les dossiers secrets du Pentagone

« Nous le Peuple,nous avons le pouvoir de nous transformer et de changer le cours de l’histoire,
Le vrai courage,ce n’est pas de trouver la force d’obéir et d’être au service d’une guerre injuste,de couvrir des mensonges,d’accepter de travailler sous les ordres d’un chef qui abuse de son pouvoir.Le vrai courage,c’est d’affronter honnêtement la réalité de notre action dans le monde et de s’investir personnellement pour en changer le cours. »
Born in 1953,I am the founder of the Defenders of the Earth in October 10 ,2007.
We try to proposed an alternative of the New World Order and a new vision of life.
We consider that the Humanity must live in harmony with all forms of life and abolish the neoliberalism for preserve the human life and continue the Earthlians adventure.
We consider that we are not alone and we will receive an ultimatum in few time.
