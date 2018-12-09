Nouvel Ordre Mondial:La guerre aux Blancs ou comment Exposer le plan du génocide blanc

~ Michel Duchaine
Une discussion franche sur la guerre contre les Blancs et sur la manière dont les médias, les institutions et l’industrie de la musique font constamment passer le message que le génocide blanc est une évolution positive.

Ce message empoisonné justifie la violence anti-blanche et suggère que le monde serait mieux si tous ceux d’ascendance européenne avaient disparu. Cependant, ce message anti-blanc n’est pas seulement toxique, il est également basé sur des mensonges et de faux récits historiques.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Publié par Michel Duchaine

Born in 1953,I am the founder of the Defenders of the Earth in October 10 ,2007. We try to proposed an alternative of the New World Order and a new vision of life. We consider that the Humanity must live in harmony with all forms of life and abolish the neoliberalism for preserve the human life and continue the Earthlians adventure. We consider that we are not alone and we will receive an ultimatum in few time.

