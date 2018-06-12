Des Casques blancs ont laissé un garçon alépin souffrir pour dénigrer Assad

~ Michel Duchaine

Le prêtre anglican Andrew Ashdown, qui connaît bien la Syrie, a fourni à The Times des détails jusqu’à présent passés sous silence faisant la lumière sur l’histoire du jeune garçon syrien, Omran Daqneesh, qui aurait été grièvement blessé dans des frappes aériennes russes présumées sur Alep en août 2016. Pendant 40 minutes, les Casques blancs […]

via Des Casques blancs ont laissé un garçon alépin souffrir pour dénigrer Assad — Salimsellami’s Blog

Publicités

Publié par Michel Duchaine

Born in 1953,I am the founder of the Defenders of the Earth in October 10 ,2007. We try to proposed an alternative of the New World Order and a new vision of life. We consider that the Humanity must live in harmony with all forms of life and abolish the neoliberalism for preserve the human life and continue the Earthlians adventure. We consider that we are not alone and we will receive an ultimatum in few time.

Un commentaire sur “Des Casques blancs ont laissé un garçon alépin souffrir pour dénigrer Assad

Laisser un commentaire

Entrez vos coordonnées ci-dessous ou cliquez sur une icône pour vous connecter:

Gravatar
Logo WordPress.com

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte WordPress.com. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Photo Google+

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Google+. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Image Twitter

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Twitter. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Photo Facebook

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Facebook. Déconnexion /  Changer )

w
Annuler

Connexion à %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.