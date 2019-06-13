L’eau est anormalement élevée dans les Grands Lacs — Enjeux énergies et environnement

Le niveau d’eau du lac Ontario a atteint 75,92 mètres le 6 juin. Il surpasse le record enregistré en 2017 et le seuil d’alerte, qui est de 75,5 mètres. Tous les autres Grands Lacs sont en ce moment anormalement élevés. Le barrage Moses-Saunders, à Cornwall, réduit de 30% l’afflux du lac Ontario dans le fleuve Saint-Laurent. Mais son effet sur […]
Born in 1953,I am the founder of the Defenders of the Earth in October 10 ,2007.
We try to proposed an alternative of the New World Order and a new vision of life.
We consider that the Humanity must live in harmony with all forms of life and abolish the neoliberalism for preserve the human life and continue the Earthlians adventure.
We consider that we are not alone and we will receive an ultimatum in few time.
Voir tous les articles par Michel Duchaine