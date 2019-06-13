La marche en soutien au journaliste Golounov réprimée par la police à Moscou —

L’opposant russe Alexeï Navalny a été arrêté par la police lors d’une marche à Moscou, le 12 juin 2019, en soutien au journaliste Ivan Golounovafp.com – Vasily MAXIMOV Au lendemain de la libération surprise du journaliste russe Ivan Golounov, qui avait suscité des espoirs d’ouverture, la société civile a renoué avec son bras de fer […]

