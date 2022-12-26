La Vérité s’en vient:Le grand jury de DeSantis chargé d’enquêter sur les fabricants de vaccins à ARNm — Mujerdelcosmos

~ Michel Duchaine

TALLAHASSEE (FLV) – La Cour suprême de Floride a accordé la demande du gouverneur Ron DeSantis de constituer un grand jury à l’échelle de l’État pour enquêter sur les fabricants de vaccins à ARNm. Le gouverneur Ron DeSantis visite Saint-Augustin, évaluant les dommages causés par l’ouragan Ian, le 1er octobre 2022. DeSantis a annoncé plus tôt en […]

Publié par Michel Duchaine

Born in 1953,I am the founder of the Defenders of the Earth in October 10 ,2007. We try to proposed an alternative of the New World Order and a new vision of life. We consider that the Humanity must live in harmony with all forms of life and abolish the neoliberalism for preserve the human life and continue the Earthlians adventure. We consider that we are not alone and we will receive an ultimatum in few time.

