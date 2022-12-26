EXCITACIÓN FEMENINA — Mujerdelcosmos

~ Michel Duchaine

“Cuando la mujer se excita sexualmente, el útero empieza a latir como un corazón, pero un poco más lentamente.Impulsado por la emoción erótica, palpita como una ameba que se contrae y que se expande, como lo hace el cuerpo de una rana al respirar. Justamente, los Taironas -indígenas de Colombia- representan el útero como una […]

