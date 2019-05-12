Documentaire important :Qui a tué Massoud?

Ahmed Shah Massoud, fréquemment appelé le commandant Massoud, était le commandant du Front uni islamique et national pour le salut de l’Afghanistan, du Jamiat-e Islami et le chef de l’Armée islamique, une armée ayant combattu contre l’occupation soviétique puis le régime des talibans de 1996 à 2001.

 

Sa mort provoqua un rapprochement avec les USA.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

