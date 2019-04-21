Vidéo: Ces musulmans qui disent non à l’islam

Voici une autre vision de la foi musulmane:de plus en plus de musulman veulent réformer l’islam et se disent démocrates.
Ils et elles veulent un monde plus ouvert et libre,inspiré à la fois de l’occident,des changements sociaux et d’un retour aux sources par la redécouverte de la vraie foie coranique et non du terrorisme islamique.Une vidéo à voir absolument!
Nous continuerons dans cette voie afin de proposer une réforme des grandes religions monothéistes dans le monde!
Born in 1953,I am the founder of the Defenders of the Earth in October 10 ,2007.
We try to proposed an alternative of the New World Order and a new vision of life.
We consider that the Humanity must live in harmony with all forms of life and abolish the neoliberalism for preserve the human life and continue the Earthlians adventure.
We consider that we are not alone and we will receive an ultimatum in few time.
