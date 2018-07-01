Video important in english:Breaking! ANTIFA Terrorists Attack Patriot Rally in Portland

~ Michel Duchaine

The patriots in Portland are claiming that once again the Portland police stood down and let the antifa attack them.

CBS reports that Portland revoked the patriots permit to gather as soon as the riot broke out. That’s not right. That’s giving the leftists a victory, which is probably what liberal Portland wanted anyway. The leftists started the violence, but the right got blamed by the lying Portland police.

Leftism is a mental disturbance. If it’s origins are genetic, those genes need to be removed from the gene pool by any means necessary.

This is a civil war. It’s started. And in Portland, the police are on the side of leftist tyranny.

 

 

 

 

 

 

