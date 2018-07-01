Angela Merkel’s Government is on the Verge of Collapse as Her Interior Minister Threatens to Quit Over Her Handling of the Migration Crisis by JOHN STEVENS FOR THE DAILY MAIL, http://www.dailymail.co.uk/ * Immigration storm could bring her down as coalition partner threatens to resign * Mountains have become a route for Africans looking for a new life […]
via Angela Merkel’s Government is on the Verge of Collapse as Her Interior Minister Threatens to Quit Over Her Handling of the Migration Crisis — Socio-Economics History Blog