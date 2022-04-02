2 photos historiques relatives au 1 er avril

~ Michel Duchaine
1930
L’actrice Marlene Dietrich apparait dans son premier film, «The Blue Angel», en Allemagne.

 

Vue extérieure de la prison de Landsberg où Adolf Hitler a écrit Mein Kampf après son emprisonnement pour l’échec du putsch de Munich (1er avril 1924)

