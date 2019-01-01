Bonne Année 2019 mes ami(e)s! Happy New Year my friends!Feliz año nuevo 2019 mis amigos!Frohes Neues Jahr 2019 meine Freunde!नव वर्ष 2019 की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ!

Au nom de tous les Défenseurs de la Terre,de tous les Chercheurs et Diseurs de Vérité,des Lanceurs d’Alerte et des Prisonniers d’opinions ….politiques ou écologiques,

je tiens à vous souhaiter une Bonne et Heureuse Année 2019!

Nous sommes et demeurons tous et toutes,les Héritiers de l’Ère Nouvelle!

Au cous de l’année qui va commencer,je vais tâcher avec toutes les personnes qui me conseillent sur notre grand réseau internet,de trouver des solutions pour régler en priorité la menace fondamentale qui me préoccupe chaque jour ,soit la Sixième Extinction Massive dans laquelle nous sommes entrées irrémédiablement.

Je crois que prioritairement ,il nous faudra éliminer les protagonistes qui soutiennent le Nouvel Ordre Mondial actuel par tous les moyens que nous pourrons.Cette directive importante touche tous les pays du monde et toutes les nations de notre planète Terre!Il nous faut éliminer tous les gouvernements qui ,néolibéraux,font la promotion de la croissance économique au détriment de la sauvegarde des écosystèmes dont nous dépendons!Éliminons tous les gouvernements capitalistes et néocommunistes qui nous parlent de compétition ,de lutte des classes et de pouvoir économique!Ce sont eux les responsables de la destruction de notre Monde!

Tous les fous qui,comme Donald Trump,Jair Bolosano,Emmanuel Macron ,Justin Trudeau et autres dictateurs néolibéraux en devenir qui vont nous mentir sur le réchauffement climatique ,sont des criminels contre toute l’humanité et toutes les formes de vie sur Terre!

Le premier combat est politique mais nous devrons l’entreprendre en même temps que la recherche de solutions pour endiguer,stopper la Sixième Extinction Massive voire résoudre le problème par tous les moyens…possibles!

Je vais commencer cette année 2019 en vous invitant à commémorer le 18 ième anniversaire de la mort de Jimmy Guieu qui fut un grand précurseur dans la recherche et la divulgation de Vérités!

Dès demain,le 2 janvier 2019 vers 12h00 ,heure de votre pays,gardez une minute de silence en mémoire de cet homme et de tous ceux et celles qui ont donné ou risquent leur vie pour que la Liberté puisse naître ou continuer d’exister!

Le néolibéralisme qui semble triomphant à la surface de notre Monde,nous menace tous sans exception,même ceux et celles qui le défendent!Ces gens ne se rendront compte de la situation que lorsqu’il sera trop tard…même pour eux!

De nombreuses informations reçues ici,chez moi,mettent en évidence que tout va s’effondrer rapidement autour de nous :le système corrompu actuel se meurt victime de sa trop grande puissance et de son appât du gain,le profit capitaliste à tout prix.

On cherche à faire taire dans les médias sociaux des hommes et des femmes comme moi,François Harvey,Alex Jones et les médias cherchent à minimiser l’impact et la force des Gilets Jaunes en France et dans de nombreux pays dans le Monde :Italie,Canada,Irak,Égypte,etc…Aussi ayez à l’esprit qu’il est très important de partager l’information et les actions que nous menons ensemble!

L’année 2019 sera très importante pour le Canada et le Québec ,car nous serons en élection et il faudra faire l’impossible pour enlever Justin Trudeau du pouvoir politique canadien,mais cela ne règlera pas la totalité du problème politique ici,loin de là!

Autant en France qu’au Québec ,au Canada ou n’importe ou dans le monde ,nous avons la responsabilité de faire une Grande Révolution Nationale qui rejoindra une Grande Révolution Mondiale!

Il n’y a personne de petit parmi nous et il n’y a pas de geste trop petit pour aider notre Grande Révolution du Peuple:celle des Héritiers de l’Ère Nouvelle!

L’Ère Nouvelle c’est l’Ère ou vivra l’Humain et ses frères de vie,une fois débarrassé du Nouvel Ordre Mondial,des Triades Chinoises,du crime organisé,des fabricants de guerres ,des vendeurs d’armes et…surtout…après avoir sécurisé les espèces animales en voie d’extinction et de contrôler les causes de la Sixième Extinction Massive !

Nous avons un énorme travail à commencer,mais ce sera un travail qui une fois fait ,nous fera sourire à la vie avec honneur et joie!

Je tends la main à tous ceux et celles qui de bonne volonté ,voudront se joindre à nous pour vaincre la Mort qui avance à Grands Pas!

Sous l’oeil du Grand Intervenant,sous l’oeil de Dieu,en pensant au message de Jésus Christ dont nous venons de célébrer Noel,je tiens à vous donner tout mon amour,mon affection et mon appui afin que l’aventure humaine et celle de toutes les formes de Vie sur Terre puisse se perpétuer le plus longtemps possible!

Sachez que je serai à jamais avec vous…toujours!

Michel Duchaine

fondateur des Défenseurs de la Terre,du Mouvement Québécois de Désobéissance Civile et promoteur de l’Ère Nouvelle du Québec…et du du Monde!

On behalf of all the Earth Defenders, all Researchers and Truth-tellers, Alert Throwers and Prisoners of Conscience …. political or ecological,

I wish you a Happy New Year 2019!

We are and remain all, the Heirs of the New Era!

At the beginning of the year that will begin, I will try with all the people who advise me on our large Internet network, to find solutions to resolve in priority the fundamental threat that concerns me every day, the Sixth Massive Extinction in which we entered irretrievably.

I believe that, as a matter of priority, we will have to eliminate the protagonists who support the current New World Order by whatever means we can. This important directive affects all the countries of the world and all the nations of our planet Earth! We must eliminate all governments that, neoliberal, promote economic growth to the detriment of safeguarding the ecosystems we depend on! Eliminate all capitalist and neo-communist governments that speak to us of competition, class struggle and economic power! of the destruction of our world!

All the fools who, like Donald Trump, Jair Bolosano, Emmanuel Macron, Justin Trudeau and other neoliberal dictators in the making who will lie to us about global warming, are criminals against all humanity and all forms of life on Earth!

The first fight is political but we will have to undertake at the same time as the search for solutions to stem, stop the Sixth Massive Extinction or solve the problem by any means … possible!

I will begin this year 2019 by inviting you to commemorate the 18th anniversary of the death of Jimmy Guieu who was a great forerunner in the search and disclosure of Truths!

From tomorrow, January 2, 2019, around noon, time of your country, keep a minute of silence in memory of this man and all those who gave or risk their lives so that Liberty could be born or continue to exist!

The neoliberalism that seems triumphant on the surface of our world, threatens us all without exception, even those who defend it! These people will only realize the situation when it will be too late … even for them!

Many information received here, at home, highlight that everything will collapse quickly around us: the current corrupt system dies victim of its great power and its lure of profit, capitalist profit at any price.

We seek to silence social media men and women like me, François Harvey, Alex Jones and the media seek to minimize the impact and strength of Yellow Vests in France and in many countries in the world: Italy, Canada, Iraq, Egypt, etc … Also keep in mind that it is very important to share the information and the actions we are doing together!

The year 2019 will be very important for Canada and Quebec because we will be in an election and we will have to do everything possible to remove Justin Trudeau from Canadian political power, but that will not solve the entire political problem here, far from it. !

As much in France as in Quebec, in Canada or anywhere in the world, we have the responsibility to make a Great National Revolution that will join a Great World Revolution!

There is no one among us, and there is no small gesture to help our Great People’s Revolution: the Heirs of the New Era!

The New Era is the era in which the human and his brothers of life will live, once they have been rid of the New World Order, the Chinese Triads, organized crime, war makers, arms salesmen and .. .especially … after securing the endangered animal species and controlling the causes of the Sixth Massive Extinction!

We have a huge job to start, but it will be a job that once done, will make us smile to life with honor and joy!

I reach out to all those of goodwill, will want to join us to defeat Death who is moving forward!

Under the eye of the Great Leader, under the eye of God, in thinking of the message of Jesus Christ of which we have just celebrated Christmas, I wish to give you all my love, my affection and my support so that the human adventure and that of all forms of Life on Earth can be perpetuated as long as possible!

Know that I will be with you forever … always!

Michel Duchaine

Founder of the Defenders of the Earth, the Quebec Movement of Civil Disobedience and Promoter of the New Era of Quebec … and of the World!

En nombre de todos los Defensores de la Tierra, todos los Investigadores y verdaderos, los Lanzadores de Alerta y los Presos de Conciencia … políticos o ecológicos,

Les deseo un feliz año nuevo 2019!

¡Somos y seguimos siendo los herederos de la Nueva Era!

En los cuellos de los años comenzarán, voy a tratar con todas las personas que me aconsejan en nuestra red de Internet más grande, para encontrar soluciones para dar prioridad a la amenaza fundamental que me ocupa todos los días, la sexta extinción masiva en la cual Entramos irremediablemente.

Creo que sobre todo, vamos a eliminar los jugadores que apoyan el actual Nuevo Orden Mundial por todos los medios que pourrons.Cette directiva importante afecta a todos los países del mundo y en todas las naciones de nuestro planeta Tierra! Debemos eliminar todas gobiernos, neoliberal, promover el crecimiento económico a expensas de salvaguardar los ecosistemas de los que dependemos! vamos a eliminar todos los gobiernos capitalistas y neo-comunista que hablan de la competencia, la lucha de clases y el poder económico! son los líderes De la destrucción de nuestro mundo!

Todos los tontos que, como Donald Trump, Jair Bolosano, Emmanuel Macron, Justin Trudeau y otros dictadores neoliberales que se convierten en mentirnos sobre el calentamiento global, son criminales contra la humanidad y todas las formas de vida en la Tierra!

La primera pelea es política, pero tendremos que emprender al mismo tiempo que la búsqueda de soluciones para frenar, detener la Sexta Extinción Masiva o resolver el problema por cualquier medio … ¡posible!

¡Comenzaré este año 2019 invitándolos a conmemorar el 18 aniversario de la muerte de Jimmy Guieu, que fue un gran precursor en la búsqueda y divulgación de Truths!

Mañana 2 de enero, 2019 12:00 horas de su país, a mantener un minuto de silencio en memoria del hombre y de todos aquellos que dieron o arriesgaron sus vidas por la libertad de nacer o seguir existiendo!

El neoliberalismo triunfante que parece en la superficie de nuestro mundo, nos amenaza a todos sin excepción, incluso aquellos que la defienden! Estas personas no se dan cuenta de la situación hasta que es demasiado tarde … incluso para ellos!

Mucha información recibida aquí, en casa, resalta que todo colapsará rápidamente a nuestro alrededor: el sistema corrupto actual muere víctima de su gran poder y su atracción de ganancias, las ganancias capitalistas a cualquier precio.

Buscamos silenciar a los hombres y mujeres de las redes sociales como yo, François Harvey, Alex Jones y los medios de comunicación buscan minimizar el impacto y la fuerza de los chalecos amarillos en Francia y en muchos países del mundo: Italia, Canadá, Irak, Egipto, etc. También tenga en cuenta que es muy importante compartir la información y las acciones que estamos realizando juntos.

El año 2019 será muy importante para Canadá y Quebec, porque vamos a ser la elección y que haremos todo lo posible para eliminar Justin Trudeau poder político canadiense, pero no va a resolver todos los problemas políticos aquí, ni mucho menos !

¡Tanto en Francia como en Quebec, en Canadá o en cualquier parte del mundo, tenemos la responsabilidad de hacer una Gran Revolución Nacional que se unirá a una Gran Revolución Mundial!

No hay nadie entre nosotros, y no hay un pequeño gesto para ayudar a nuestra Gran Revolución Popular: ¡los herederos de la Nueva Era!

La Nueva Era es la era en la que vivirán el ser humano y sus hermanos de la vida, una vez que se hayan librado del Nuevo Orden Mundial, las tríadas chinas, el crimen organizado, los fabricantes de guerra, los vendedores de armas y … ¡Especialmente … después de asegurar las especies animales en peligro de extinción y controlar las causas de la Sexta Extinción Masiva!

Tenemos un gran trabajo por comenzar, pero será un trabajo que una vez hecho, nos hará sonreír a la vida con honor y alegría.

Me dirijo a todos aquellos de buena voluntad, ¡querré unirse a nosotros para derrotar a la Muerte que está avanzando!

Bajo el ojo del Gran altavoz, bajo la mirada de Dios, pensando en el mensaje de Jesucristo, que acabamos de celebrar la Navidad, quiero darle todo mi amor, mi afecto y apoyo para que la aventura humana ¡La de todas las formas de Vida en la Tierra se puede perpetuar el mayor tiempo posible!

Sepa que estaré contigo para siempre … ¡siempre!

Michel Duchaine

Fundador de los Defensores de la Tierra, el Movimiento de Desobediencia Civil de Quebec y Promotor de la Nueva Era de Quebec … ¡y del mundo!

Im Namen aller Erdverteidiger, aller Forscher und Wahrsager, Alert Throwers und Gefangener des Gewissens … politisch oder ökologisch,

Ich wünsche Ihnen ein frohes neues Jahr 2019!

Wir sind und bleiben alle, die Erben der neuen Ära!

Zu Beginn des Jahres, das beginnen wird, werde ich versuchen, mit all den Leuten, die mich in unserem großen Internet-Netzwerk beraten, Lösungen zu finden, um die grundlegende Bedrohung, die mich jeden Tag betrifft, vorrangig zu lösen, die Sixth Massive Extinction wir sind unwiederbringlich eingetreten.

Ich glaube, dass wir vorrangig die Protagonisten beseitigen müssen, die die derzeitige Neue Weltordnung unterstützen, und zwar mit allen Mitteln, die wir können: Diese wichtige Richtlinie betrifft alle Länder der Welt und alle Nationen unseres Planeten Erde. Wir müssen alle beseitigen Regierungen, die neoliberal das Wirtschaftswachstum zum Nachteil des Schutzes der Ökosysteme, von denen wir abhängig sind, fördern! Eliminieren Sie alle kapitalistischen und neokommunistischen Regierungen, die uns von Wettbewerb, Klassenkampf und wirtschaftlicher Macht sprechen! der Zerstörung unserer Welt!

Alle Dummköpfe, die wie Donald Trump, Jair Bolosano, Emmanuel Macron, Justin Trudeau und andere neoliberale Diktatoren, die uns wegen der globalen Erwärmung belügen werden, sind Verbrecher gegen die gesamte Menschheit und alle Formen des Lebens auf der Erde!

Der erste Kampf ist politisch, aber wir müssen uns gleichzeitig mit der Suche nach Lösungen beschäftigen, um den sechsten massiven Untergang zu stoppen oder das Problem mit allen Mitteln zu lösen … möglich!

Ich werde dieses Jahr 2019 beginnen, indem ich Sie einlade, an den 18. Todestag von Jimmy Guieu zu erinnern, der ein großer Vorläufer bei der Suche und Offenlegung von Wahrheiten war!

Halten Sie ab morgen, dem 2. Januar 2019, um die Mittagszeit Ihres Landes, eine Schweigeminute zum Gedenken an diesen Mann und all diejenigen, die ihr Leben gaben oder riskieren, damit die Freiheit geboren werden kann oder weiter besteht!

Der Neoliberalismus, der auf der Oberfläche unserer Welt triumphierend zu sein scheint, bedroht uns ausnahmslos, auch diejenigen, die ihn verteidigen! Diese Menschen werden die Situation erst erkennen, wenn es zu spät ist … sogar für sie!

Viele Informationen, die hier zu Hause erhalten wurden, zeigen, dass um uns herum schnell alles zusammenbricht: Das gegenwärtige korrupte System wird Opfer seiner großen Macht und seines Verlockens des Gewinns, des kapitalistischen Gewinns um jeden Preis.

Wir versuchen, Männer und Frauen im sozialen Bereich wie ich, François Harvey, Alex Jones und die Medien zum Schweigen zu bringen, um die Auswirkungen und die Stärke der Gelben Westen in Frankreich und in vielen Ländern der Welt zu minimieren: Italien, Kanada, Irak, Ägypten usw. Beachten Sie auch, dass es sehr wichtig ist, die Informationen und die Aktionen gemeinsam zu teilen!

Das Jahr 2019 wird für Kanada und Quebec von großer Bedeutung sein, weil wir in einer Wahl sein werden und alles tun müssen, um Justin Trudeau von der politischen Macht Kanadas zu entfernen. Dies wird jedoch nicht das gesamte politische Problem hier weit davon entfernt lösen. !

In Frankreich wie in Quebec, in Kanada oder an jedem anderen Ort der Welt haben wir die Verantwortung, eine große nationale Revolution zu schaffen, die sich einer großen Weltrevolution anschließen wird!

Es gibt niemanden unter uns, und es gibt keine kleine Geste, die unserer Revolution des großen Volkes helfen kann: die Erben der neuen Ära!

Die neue Ära ist die Zeit, in der der Mensch und seine Brüder des Lebens leben werden, sobald sie die Neue Weltordnung, die chinesischen Triaden, das organisierte Verbrechen, die Kriegsmacher, die Waffenhändler und .. Vor allem … nachdem die gefährdeten Tierarten gesichert und die Ursachen für das sechste massive Aussterben kontrolliert wurden!

Wir haben einen riesigen Job, den wir beginnen können, aber es wird ein Job sein, den wir erledigen werden, wenn wir ihn mit Ehre und Freude zum Lächeln bringen!

Ich spreche alle guten Willens an und werde mit uns den Tod besiegen, der vorankommt!

Unter den Augen des großen Führers, unter den Augen Gottes, wenn ich an die Botschaft von Jesus Christus denke, von der wir gerade Weihnachten gefeiert haben, möchte ich Ihnen all meine Liebe, meine Zuneigung und meine Unterstützung geben, damit das menschliche Abenteuer und das aller Lebensformen auf der Erde kann so lange wie möglich verewigt werden!

Wisse, dass ich für immer bei dir sein werde … immer!

Michel Duchaine

Gründer der Verteidiger der Erde, der Bewegung für zivilen Ungehorsam in Quebec und Förderer der neuen Ära Quebecs … und der Welt!

सभी पृथ्वी रक्षकों की ओर से, सभी शोधकर्ता और सत्य-कथनकर्ता, सचेतक थ्रोअर और कैदी ऑफ कॉन्सेंस …. राजनीतिक या पारिस्थितिक,

मैं आपको नव वर्ष 2019 की शुभकामनाएं देता हूं!

हम सभी हैं, और नए युग के उत्तराधिकारी बने रहेंगे!

वर्ष की शुरुआत में, मैं उन सभी लोगों के साथ प्रयास करूंगा, जो मुझे हमारे बड़े इंटरनेट नेटवर्क पर सलाह देते हैं, प्राथमिकता के समाधान को खोजने के लिए मौलिक खतरा जो मुझे हर दिन चिंतित करता है, छठा व्यापक विलुप्त होने का समय हमने बेमतलब प्रवेश किया।

मेरा मानना ​​है कि, प्राथमिकता के रूप में, हमें उन विरोधियों को समाप्त करना होगा जो वर्तमान नई विश्व व्यवस्था का समर्थन करते हैं, जिसका अर्थ है कि हम कर सकते हैं। यह महत्वपूर्ण निर्देश दुनिया के सभी देशों और हमारे ग्रह पृथ्वी के सभी देशों को प्रभावित करता है! हमें सभी को समाप्त करना चाहिए। जो सरकारें, नवउदारवादी, आर्थिक विकास को बढ़ावा देती हैं, हम जिस पारिस्थितिक तंत्र की रक्षा कर रहे हैं, उसकी रक्षा के लिए आर्थिक विकास को बढ़ावा देते हैं! सभी पूंजीवादी और नव-कम्युनिस्ट सरकारों को हटा दें जो हमसे प्रतिस्पर्धा, वर्ग संघर्ष और आर्थिक शक्ति की बात करती हैं! हमारी दुनिया का विनाश!

डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प, जेयर बोलोसानो, इमैनुएल मैक्रोन, जस्टिन ट्रूडो और अन्य नियोलिबरल तानाशाहों की तरह सभी मूर्ख जो ग्लोबल वार्मिंग के बारे में हमसे झूठ बोलेंगे, वे सभी मानवता और पृथ्वी पर जीवन के सभी रूपों के अपराधी हैं!

पहली लड़ाई राजनीतिक है लेकिन हमें उसी समय शुरू करना होगा जब स्टेम के समाधान की खोज, छठे बड़े पैमाने पर विलुप्त होने को रोकना या किसी भी तरह से समस्या को हल करना संभव हो …!

मैं इस वर्ष 2019 की शुरुआत आपको जिमी गुएउ की मृत्यु की 18 वीं वर्षगांठ के अवसर पर आमंत्रित करने के लिए करूंगा, जो सत्य की खोज और प्रकटीकरण में एक महान अग्रदूत थे!

कल, २ जनवरी २०१ ९ से, दोपहर के आसपास, अपने देश का समय, इस आदमी की याद में एक मिनट का मौन रखें और उन सभी को जिन्होंने अपने जीवन को जोखिम में डाला या जोखिम में डाला ताकि लिबर्टी पैदा हो सके या मौजूद रहे!

हमारी दुनिया की सतह पर विजयी होने वाला नवउदारवाद, बिना किसी अपवाद के हम सभी को धमकी देता है, यहां तक ​​कि जो लोग इसका बचाव करते हैं! ये लोग केवल उस स्थिति का एहसास करेंगे जब यह बहुत देर हो जाएगी … यहां तक ​​कि उनके लिए भी!

घर पर यहां प्राप्त कई जानकारी, इस बात पर प्रकाश डालती है कि हमारे आसपास सब कुछ जल्दी से गिर जाएगा: वर्तमान भ्रष्ट व्यवस्था किसी भी कीमत पर अपनी महान शक्ति और लाभ के लालच, पूंजीवादी लाभ का शिकार होती है।

हम सोशल मीडिया के पुरुषों और मेरे जैसे महिलाओं, फ्रांस्वा हार्वे, एलेक्स जोन्स और मीडिया को फ्रांस और दुनिया के कई देशों में येलो वेस्ट के प्रभाव और शक्ति को कम करने की कोशिश करना चाहते हैं: इटली कनाडा, इराक, मिस्र, आदि … यह भी ध्यान रखें कि जो जानकारी और कार्य हम एक साथ कर रहे हैं उसे साझा करना बहुत महत्वपूर्ण है!

वर्ष 2019 कनाडा और क्यूबेक के लिए बहुत महत्वपूर्ण होगा क्योंकि हम एक चुनाव में होंगे और हमें जस्टिन ट्रूडो को कनाडा की राजनीतिक सत्ता से हटाने के लिए हर संभव प्रयास करना होगा, लेकिन इससे यहां की पूरी राजनीतिक समस्या दूर नहीं होगी। !

फ्रांस में क्यूबेक में, कनाडा में या दुनिया में कहीं भी, हमारे पास एक महान राष्ट्रीय क्रांति बनाने की जिम्मेदारी है जो एक महान विश्व क्रांति में शामिल होगी!

हमारे बीच कोई नहीं है, और हमारे महान लोगों की क्रांति में मदद करने के लिए कोई छोटा इशारा नहीं है: नए युग के वारिस!

द न्यू एरा वह युग है जिसमें मानव और उसके जीवन के भाई जीवित रहेंगे, एक बार वे न्यू वर्ल्ड ऑर्डर, चीनी ट्रायड्स, संगठित अपराध, युद्ध निर्माताओं, हथियारों के सेल्समैन और .. से छुटकारा पा चुके हैं। .espately … लुप्तप्राय जानवरों की प्रजातियों को सुरक्षित करने और छठे बड़े पैमाने पर विलुप्त होने के कारणों को नियंत्रित करने के बाद!

हमारे पास शुरू करने के लिए एक बहुत बड़ा काम है, लेकिन यह एक ऐसा काम होगा जो एक बार हो जाने पर, हमें सम्मान और आनंद के साथ जीवन के लिए मुस्कुरा देगा!

मैं सद्भावना के उन सभी लोगों तक पहुंचता हूं, मौत को हराने के लिए हमारे साथ जुड़ना चाहता हूं जो महान को आगे बढ़ा रहे हैं!

महान नेता की आंखों के नीचे, भगवान की नजर में, यीशु मसीह के संदेश के बारे में सोचकर, जिसमें हमने अभी-अभी क्रिसमस मनाया है, मैं आपको अपना सारा प्यार, मेरा स्नेह और मेरा समर्थन देना चाहता हूं ताकि मानव रोमांच और पृथ्वी पर जीवन के सभी रूपों को यथासंभव लंबे समय तक बनाए रखा जा सकता है!

पता है कि मैं हमेशा तुम्हारे साथ रहूंगा … हमेशा!

मिशेल दुचैन

पृथ्वी के रक्षकों के संस्थापक, नागरिक अवज्ञा के क्यूबेक आंदोलन और क्यूबेक के नए युग के प्रवर्तक … और विश्व के!

