Nouvelle manifestation des retraités contre les mesures d’Emmanuel Macron, demain sur la place du général de Gaulle à Marseille. Dans le même temps, le député communiste des Bouches-du-Rhône, Pierre Dharréville, portera un projet de loi pour améliorer leur pouvoir d’achat. Une proposition de loi « tendant à garantir le pouvoir d’achat des retraités », c’est ce que […]
via Retraités – Le pouvoir d’achat se défend dans la rue ! — On n’est pas des moutons
Publié par Michel Duchaine
Born in 1953,I am the founder of the Defenders of the Earth in October 10 ,2007.
We try to proposed an alternative of the New World Order and a new vision of life.
We consider that the Humanity must live in harmony with all forms of life and abolish the neoliberalism for preserve the human life and continue the Earthlians adventure.
We consider that we are not alone and we will receive an ultimatum in few time.
