Afghanistan : fin de l’attaque de Kaboul, revendiquée par l’Etat islamique

D’intenses combats se déroulent dans Kaboul, où des roquettes ont été tirées le 21 août 2018 afp.com – WAKIL KOHS Les forces de sécurité afghanes ont mis fin mardi à une attaque spectaculaire de plus de six heures dans Kaboul revendiquée par le groupe Etat islamique, alors que l’Afghanistan attend encore une réponse officielle des […]
