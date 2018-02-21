Syrie: des hélicoptères américains évacueraient des djihadistes de Daech! — La vérité est ailleurs

Syrie: des hélicoptères américains évacueraient des djihadistes de Daech INTERNATIONAL 16:19 21.02.2018(mis à jour 16:41 21.02.2018)URL courte 25561 À Hassaké, dans le nord-est de la Syrie, les habitants locaux affirment avoir vu des hélicoptères américains se poser dans l’enceinte d’une prison pour évacuer des détenus de Daech. Ils chercheraient à y installer une base. C’est […]
Born in 1953,I am the founder of the Defenders of the Earth in October 10 ,2007.
We try to proposed an alternative of the New World Order and a new vision of life.
We consider that the Humanity must live in harmony with all forms of life and abolish the neoliberalism for preserve the human life and continue the Earthlians adventure.
We consider that we are not alone and we will receive an ultimatum in few time.
