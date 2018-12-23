« Yellow Vests »: Mariannes naked… well mysterious (article and video)

On the sidelines of the demonstration of « yellow vests », naked women wearing a red hooded sweatshirt open on their chest were standing silently facing a dozen gendarmes avenue des Champs-Elysees. They had the body covered with silver paint.

During the demonstration of Vests yellow, which are found on December 15 in Paris, women dressed in Marianne have engaged in a peaceful face-to-face with the police.

Fun British national cockade, on Phrygian caps! The cockade of the French Republic has identical colors, but inverted, blue in the center.

(This article is a translation from the original article in french from Michel Duchaine) for check the original article in french with video press here

