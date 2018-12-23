« Yellow Vests »: Mariannes naked… well mysterious (article and video)

marianes dénudées 001

On the sidelines of the demonstration of « yellow vests », naked women wearing a red hooded sweatshirt open on their chest were standing silently facing a dozen gendarmes avenue des Champs-Elysees. They had the body covered with silver paint.

 

 

 

 

 

During the demonstration of Vests yellow, which are found on December 15 in Paris, women dressed in Marianne have engaged in a peaceful face-to-face with the police.

Fun British national cockade, on Phrygian caps! The cockade of the French Republic has identical colors, but inverted, blue in the center.

marianes dénudées 002

 

 

marianes dénudées 003

 

marianes dénudées 004
View from the back!

 

marianes dénudées 006

 

 

(This article is  a translation from the original article in french from Michel Duchaine) for  check the original  article in french with video press here

