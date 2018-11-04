Information leaks: Turkish media talks about who ordered and prepared the sadistic murder of Khashoggi

The murder of journalist Khashoggi was ordered by then Saudi intelligence chief Ahmed Asiri and attributed to the Saudi consulate general attaché in Istanbul, who reportedly served as the kingdom’s resident spy in Turkey, reported Tuesday. the Sabah newspaper.

According to the source, citing a police source, Ahmad Abdullah Muzaini, the attaché of the Saudi Consulate General in Istanbul, was inside the Saudi consulate building on September 28, when Khashoggi visited for the first time. times in the necessary premises. to receive papers for remarriage.

The newspaper also said that on September 29, Muzaini flew to Riyadh, where he met with Asiri and received instructions on the tasks of a 15-person special group, who then arrived in Istanbul to assassinate him. journalist.

On 1 October, the attaché returned to Istanbul, where he informed Saudi Arabian Consul General Mohammed al-Otaibi about the plan to assassinate the journalist. On October 2, when Khashoggi was already dead, Muzaini returned to the Saudi capital, the media added.

Khashoggi, known for his criticism of Saudi politics, recently worked as a columnist for the Washington Post. The journalist was last seen in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on 2 October.

After more than two weeks of denials, Saudi Arabia admitted Friday on state television that the journalist was killed in a fight in the consulate. Riyadh detained 18 people for their involvement in the incident, and at least five Saudi officials, including Asiri, were removed from office, with the Khashoggi case gaining momentum.

