COKE en STOCK (CLXXXIX): la découverte et la chute des fournisseurs d’avions (24)

Initialement publié sur Aviseur International : Et puis, durant toute cette quête, étalée sur plusieurs mois, on tombe sur de drôles de cas, dont la découverte inattendue nous ouvre tout un autre pan du trafic, resté jusqu’ici plus ou moins connu. Celui de la présence d’une communauté religieuse fort spéciale, au mode de vie assez voisin…
Publié par Michel Duchaine
Born in 1953,I am the founder of the Defenders of the Earth in October 10 ,2007.
We try to proposed an alternative of the New World Order and a new vision of life.
We consider that the Humanity must live in harmony with all forms of life and abolish the neoliberalism for preserve the human life and continue the Earthlians adventure.
We consider that we are not alone and we will receive an ultimatum in few time.
