Prof. James McCanney joins Alex Jones live via Skype to discuss the history of accessing energy sources from space and how geoengineering scientists use this technique to steer hurricanes.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EjQH2WkMRuk
Défenseur de la Terre/Defender of the Earth
Pourquoi il ne faut pas boire l’eau du robinet
13 septembre 2017
Michel Duchaine Video in english alex jones, climate, climate change, conspiracy, Defenders of the Earth, Extreme climatic event, geoengenering, Illuminati, Michel Duchaine, scientists Laisser un commentaire
Prof. James McCanney joins Alex Jones live via Skype to discuss the history of accessing energy sources from space and how geoengineering scientists use this technique to steer hurricanes.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EjQH2WkMRuk
Laisser un commentaire