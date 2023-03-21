Photo album-Nude study by Fritz Henle — Mujerdelcosmos

Fritz Henle (June 9, 1909 – January 31, 1993) was a German-born photographer, known as « Mr. Rollei » for his use of the 2.25″ square format film used in the Rolleiflex camera. Called, « the last classic freelance photographer » by photohistorian, Helmut Gernsheim, he had a career spanning more than 60 years, during which he amassed an archive of more than 110,000 […]

Publié par Michel Duchaine

Born in 1953,I am the founder of the Defenders of the Earth in October 10 ,2007. We try to proposed an alternative of the New World Order and a new vision of life. We consider that the Humanity must live in harmony with all forms of life and abolish the neoliberalism for preserve the human life and continue the Earthlians adventure. We consider that we are not alone and we will receive an ultimatum in few time. Voir tous les articles par Michel Duchaine