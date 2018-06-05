Born in 1953,I am the founder of the Defenders of the Earth in October 10 ,2007.
We try to proposed an alternative of the New World Order and a new vision of life.
We consider that the Humanity must live in harmony with all forms of life and abolish the neoliberalism for preserve the human life and continue the Earthlians adventure.
We consider that we are not alone and we will receive an ultimatum in few time.
3 commentaires sur “La fausse nouvelle du jour:Ramadan au Pôle Nord : déjà 15.186 esquimaux musulmans morts de faim à cause du soleil qui ne se couche pas”
meilleur endroit au monde qu ils aille jeuner
Une bonne fake news
Bien vu Michel : ‘La fausse nouvelle du jour’ car les musulmans résidants dans ces contrés, calquent les horaires, soit sur le pays le plus proche et dont les horaires sont humainement viables, soit sur l’Arabie Saoudite, et 3ème dernier point peuvent être exclus de faire le jeûne du fait que cela pourrait nuire à leur santé. Ils ont donc 3 options en fait. Ceux qui y dérogent non malheureusement rien compris à leur religion.
