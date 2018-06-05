La fausse nouvelle du jour:Ramadan au Pôle Nord : déjà 15.186 esquimaux musulmans morts de faim à cause du soleil qui ne se couche pas

~ Michel Duchaine
Au Pôle Nord, ou pendant 6 mois le soleil ne se couche pas, la communauté musulmane inuit doit jeûner un mois complet sans interruption. De nombreux esquimaux sont déjà morts de faim depuis le début du Ramadan.
Rester un mois sans boire et sans manger, c’est le défi imposé par l’Islam à la communauté musulmane du peuple Inuit. En effet, soucieux de pratiquer le Ramadan dans les règles, les esquimaux musulmans doivent attendre que le soleil se couche avant de pouvoir se nourrir … ce qui n’arrivera que dans 6 mois.
15.186 inuits sont déjà décédés des suites de malnutrition et de déshydratation, et ça ne fait qu’empirer de jour en jour.
La population de la ville d’Iqualit, qui compte 8.000 habitants, est essentiellement composée d’Inuits. L’un d’entre eux, un pompier de 26 ans, s’est converti à l’Islam, rejoignant ainsi une communauté qui comptait jusqu’à 980 personnes avant le Ramadan. « Mais aujourd’hui, la majorité des musulmans de la ville sont morts de faim » explique le jeune homme. Et ce phénomène s’observe dans toutes les régions polaires, portant le nombre de décès à 15.186.
Publié par Michel Duchaine

Born in 1953,I am the founder of the Defenders of the Earth in October 10 ,2007.

3 commentaires sur “La fausse nouvelle du jour:Ramadan au Pôle Nord : déjà 15.186 esquimaux musulmans morts de faim à cause du soleil qui ne se couche pas

  3. Bien vu Michel : ‘La fausse nouvelle du jour’ car les musulmans résidants dans ces contrés, calquent les horaires, soit sur le pays le plus proche et dont les horaires sont humainement viables, soit sur l’Arabie Saoudite, et 3ème dernier point peuvent être exclus de faire le jeûne du fait que cela pourrait nuire à leur santé. Ils ont donc 3 options en fait. Ceux qui y dérogent non malheureusement rien compris à leur religion.

