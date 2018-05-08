‘Flames and Smoke Everywhere.’ Police Release 911 Calls From Deadly Military Plane Crash in Georgia

~ Michel Duchaine

(SAVANNAH) — In frantic calls to 911, witnesses reported a fiery tragedy that dropped suddenly from above: a military cargo plane, one of its engines apparently not working, crashing nose-first onto a Georgia highway and raining flaming debris onto the blacktop. “I’ve got flames and smoke everywhere and stuff coming out of the sky,” one…

via ‘Flames and Smoke Everywhere.’ Police Release 911 Calls From Deadly Military Plane Crash in Georgia — TIME

Publicités

Publié par Michel Duchaine

Born in 1953,I am the founder of the Defenders of the Earth in October 10 ,2007. We try to proposed an alternative of the New World Order and a new vision of life. We consider that the Humanity must live in harmony with all forms of life and abolish the neoliberalism for preserve the human life and continue the Earthlians adventure. We consider that we are not alone and we will receive an ultimatum in few time.

Laisser un commentaire

Entrez vos coordonnées ci-dessous ou cliquez sur une icône pour vous connecter:

Gravatar
Logo WordPress.com

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte WordPress.com. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Photo Google+

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Google+. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Image Twitter

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Twitter. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Photo Facebook

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Facebook. Déconnexion /  Changer )

w
Annuler

Connexion à %s