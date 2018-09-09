Ricardo Sexton

Unconscious I lost, trying to undo

I suffered the cost, for loving you

I felt so betrayed. A betrayer paid

No borders. No meeting of waters

Summed to sink, with my concern

Programmed to think: « pain is love »

A river meet the sea with no return

No give, only take, no helping clove

Which one of us foresaw our file?

We boss a bye, and held our voice

Stead of cry, we managed to smile

Worried I couldn’t solve my choice

© Ricardo Sexton