PAIN IS LOVE

~ Michel Duchaine

Ricardo Sexton

Unconscious I lost, trying to undo
I suffered the cost, for loving you
I felt so betrayed. A betrayer paid
No borders. No meeting of waters

Summed to sink, with my concern
Programmed to think: « pain is love »
A river meet the sea with no return
No give, only take, no helping clove

Which one of us foresaw our file?
We boss a bye, and held our voice
Stead of cry, we managed to smile
Worried I couldn’t solve my choice

© Ricardo Sexton

View original post

Publicités
Publié dans Non classé

Publié par Michel Duchaine

Born in 1953,I am the founder of the Defenders of the Earth in October 10 ,2007. We try to proposed an alternative of the New World Order and a new vision of life. We consider that the Humanity must live in harmony with all forms of life and abolish the neoliberalism for preserve the human life and continue the Earthlians adventure. We consider that we are not alone and we will receive an ultimatum in few time.

Laisser un commentaire

Entrez vos coordonnées ci-dessous ou cliquez sur une icône pour vous connecter:

Gravatar
Logo WordPress.com

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte WordPress.com. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Photo Google+

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Google+. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Image Twitter

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Twitter. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Photo Facebook

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Facebook. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Annuler

Connexion à %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.