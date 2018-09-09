Ricardo Sexton
Unconscious I lost, trying to undo
I suffered the cost, for loving you
I felt so betrayed. A betrayer paid
No borders. No meeting of waters
Summed to sink, with my concern
Programmed to think: « pain is love »
A river meet the sea with no return
No give, only take, no helping clove
Which one of us foresaw our file?
We boss a bye, and held our voice
Stead of cry, we managed to smile
Worried I couldn’t solve my choice
© Ricardo Sexton
Publié par Michel Duchaine
Born in 1953,I am the founder of the Defenders of the Earth in October 10 ,2007.
We try to proposed an alternative of the New World Order and a new vision of life.
We consider that the Humanity must live in harmony with all forms of life and abolish the neoliberalism for preserve the human life and continue the Earthlians adventure.
We consider that we are not alone and we will receive an ultimatum in few time.
Voir tous les articles par Michel Duchaine