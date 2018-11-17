I’VE SAID IT ALL! … MY FINAL COMMENTS ON THE UFO PHENOMENON  

~ Michel Duchaine

The UFO Spotlight On...

I’VE SAID IT ALL!

MY FINAL COMMENTS ON THE UFO PHENOMENON  

By Norio Hayakawa

(Copyright 2017, Norio Hayakawa – All Rights Reserved)

Fluxliner ARV UFO 1

I began my research on the UFO phenomenon around 1961.  That’s more than 50 years of continuous study.

After more than a half-century of research on this topic, I can clearly state that the UFO phenomenon seems to be real, even though I have not yet personally observed what I can confidently say is a « UFO. »
But the UFO phenomenon does appear to be very real.
However, I can also state that UFO phenomenon does not constitute evidence of actual physical ET visitations by physical extraterrestrial biological entities (EBEs), piloting or maneuvering physical extraterrestrial spacecraft of any kind.
In fact, there is not a single physical, tangible, solid or credible documentary evidence whatsoever that we have ever been visited by physical extraterrestrial biological entities in any…

Voir l’article original 960 mots de plus

Publicités
Publié dans Non classé

Publié par Michel Duchaine

Born in 1953,I am the founder of the Defenders of the Earth in October 10 ,2007. We try to proposed an alternative of the New World Order and a new vision of life. We consider that the Humanity must live in harmony with all forms of life and abolish the neoliberalism for preserve the human life and continue the Earthlians adventure. We consider that we are not alone and we will receive an ultimatum in few time.

Laisser un commentaire

Entrez vos coordonnées ci-dessous ou cliquez sur une icône pour vous connecter:

Gravatar
Logo WordPress.com

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte WordPress.com. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Photo Google+

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Google+. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Image Twitter

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Twitter. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Photo Facebook

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Facebook. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Annuler

Connexion à %s

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur la façon dont les données de vos commentaires sont traitées.