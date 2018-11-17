I’VE SAID IT ALL! …
MY FINAL COMMENTS ON THE UFO PHENOMENON
By Norio Hayakawa
I began my research on the UFO phenomenon around 1961. That’s more than 50 years of continuous study.
After more than a half-century of research on this topic, I can clearly state that the UFO phenomenon seems to be real, even though I have not yet personally observed what I can confidently say is a « UFO. »
But the UFO phenomenon does appear to be very real.
However, I can also state that UFO phenomenon does not constitute evidence of actual physical ET visitations by physical extraterrestrial biological entities (EBEs), piloting or maneuvering physical extraterrestrial spacecraft of any kind.
In fact, there is not a single physical, tangible, solid or credible documentary evidence whatsoever that we have ever been visited by physical extraterrestrial biological entities in any…
