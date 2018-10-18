Une des plus belles cascades que j’ai vu sur l’île.. même si les autres ont leur charme ! Cette cascade en vaut plus que le détour elle est « incontournable » ! Pour y aller il suffit de prendre la route et de suivre Saint-Joseph ou bien laissez-vous guider par votre GPS ! Une fois de plus […]
Publié par Michel Duchaine
Born in 1953,I am the founder of the Defenders of the Earth in October 10 ,2007.
We try to proposed an alternative of the New World Order and a new vision of life.
We consider that the Humanity must live in harmony with all forms of life and abolish the neoliberalism for preserve the human life and continue the Earthlians adventure.
We consider that we are not alone and we will receive an ultimatum in few time.
Un commentaire sur “Cascade Langevin ou Cascade de Grand Galet. — EscapadeRéunionnaise”
super beau
