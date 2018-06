NEW ERA OF KOREA

Since some weeks I try and have success to escape North Korea.

I can do it because the help of the defenders of the Earth and Michel Duchaine in Quebec,Canada.

I give you some pictures of me and new girlfriend in Hong Kong and Macao.

I live actually in the house of a chinese girlfriend.

Girls find in the streets.I take my first night in Hong Kong with her.

Some friends in Hong kong.

I love Hong Kong!