No Film Has Ever Told the Story of the Spiritual Battle on D-Day

D-Day invasion on June 6 (Screenshot)

Many of us know about D-Day through films like “Saving Private Ryan.” But no film has ever told the story of another great battle that took place that day.

June 1944.

A tense and tired world is awaiting word of an Allied invasion of Western Europe, crushed for years under the jackboots of the Nazi war machine.

In the early morning hours of June 6, the news flashes over American radios: The greatest amphibious invasion in history has begun on the beaches of Normandy, France. As paratroopers leap from their planes and landing craft speed toward the coast, another great battle is being waged at home: a prayer battle, imploring God for victory over the dark forces of fascism.

It’s almost impossible to exaggerate the…