Enjeux énergies et environnement

http://smh.com.au/environment/weather/unusual-hot-spell-for-victoria-and-tasmania-driven-by-warm-seas-stable-systems-20171203-gzxzwf.html

Victorians mopping up after recent heavy reain could be forgiven if they were too busy to reflect for long on the remarkable heat that precede the downpours.

The Bureau of Meteorology, though, has tallied the many records for Victoria and Tasmania during the blistering end to spring in a special report it released on Monday.

St Kilda beach during one of record-breaking stint of warm evenings in Melbourne last month. Photo: Joe Armao



Despite a cool start to last month – which has returned for the start of December – southern Victoria had its second-warmest November on record, behind only 2009.

In Melbourne, the 12 November days with temperatures topping 30 degrees eclipsed the previous record of 10, set in 2009.

Overnight temperatures were consistently mild, with Melbourne clocking up 14 consecutive nights above 15 degrees – easily beating the previous record stretch of nine nights in a row, also set in…