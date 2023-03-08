Journée Internationale de la femme 2023 /International Women’s Day 2023 / Día Internacional de la Mujer2023 / Международный женский день / 国际妇女节

Juste un petit mot pour vous rappeler que serviteur et ses nombreux supporteurs vous aiment et vous apprécient a votre juste valeur,votre importante contribution dans l’histoire de l’humanité et pour rappeler que sans vous,nous n’existerions pas!

Nous avons tous et toutes une mère que nous chérissons et que nous devons nos premières leçons de vie!

Dans de multiples traditions ancestrales a travers le monde,on a vénéré et même déifié et non sans raison.La femme ,dans de nombreuses traditions,a apportée …et portée en elle…l’un des premier mystère :soit celui de la Vie!

Aussi,mon site web,Michelduchaine.com,tient-il a vous rendre cet hommage particulier!

Bonne journée a toutes les femmes du monde…et particulièrement aux femmes de Russie,d’Ukraine et d’Afrique qui passenmt cette journée en période de conflits!

Just a quick note to remind you that servant and his many supporters love you and appreciate you for your just value, your important contribution in the history of humanity and to remind you that without you, we would not exist!

We all have a mother we cherish and owe our first lessons in life!

In many ancestral traditions around the world, people have venerated and even deified, and not without reason. The woman, in many traditions, has brought…and carried within her…one of the first of life!

Also, my website, Michelduchaine.com, wants to pay you this special tribute!

Good day to all the women of the world…and especially to the women of Russia, Ukraine and Africa who spend this day in times of conflict!

¡Solo una nota rápida para recordarte que el servidor y sus muchos seguidores te aman y te aprecian por tu verdadero valor, tu importante contribución en la historia de la humanidad y para recordarte que sin ti, no existiríamos!

¡Todos tenemos una madre que apreciamos y debemos nuestras primeras lecciones en la vida!

¡de la vida!

¡Además, mi sitio web, Michelduchaine.com, quiere rendirles este homenaje especial!

¡Buen día a todas las mujeres del mundo… y en especial a las mujeres de Rusia, Ucrania y África que pasan este día en tiempos de conflicto!

Во многих традициях предков по всему миру люди почитали и даже обожествляли, и не без оснований.Женщина во многих традициях приносила…и носила в себе…одно из первых в жизни!

Кроме того, мой веб-сайт Michelduchaine.com хочет отдать вам особую дань уважения!

Добрый день всем женщинам мира… и особенно женщинам России, Украины и Африки, которые проводят этот день во времена конфликтов!

快速提醒您，仆人和他的众多支持者爱您，感谢您的公正价值，您对人类历史的重要贡献，并提醒您，没有您，我们将不复存在！

我们都有一位我们珍惜并欠我们人生第一课的母亲！

在世界各地的许多祖先传统中，人们崇敬甚至神化，这并非没有道理。在许多传统中，女人带来了……并承载在她的……生命中的第一个！

另外，我的网站 Michelduchaine.com 想向您致以特别的敬意！

祝世界上所有的女性……尤其是在冲突时期度过这一天的俄罗斯、乌克兰和非洲的女性！