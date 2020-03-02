Photos du jour: hommage aux chiens des armées /Pictures of the day :tribute to the Army’s dogs

Le Memorial aux chiens de Guerre The War Dog Memorial
Veterans and War Dog Memorial Houma ,Louisiana
Chien et maitre au repos en Afghanistan.
5 chiens militaires ont été honoré récemment…Ils sont de catégorie K9 dans l’US Army. 5 k9 military dogs honored recently.
Army medic rescues hero Afghan dog./ Une officière médicale a sauvé un chien héroîque en Afghanistan.
Chien et maitre au repos…dormant ensemble./ Dog and master sleeping together.
Surveillance/ Survey
Puppy found in combat Then and now./ Chiot trouvé au combat…Alors et maintenant!
Ensemble/ Together!
Sauvé au combat/ Saved in action
Tactique de combat psychologique/ Psychologic fight tactical.
PREMIÈRE GUERRE MONDIALE
DÉCOUVERTE D’UN HÉRO: STUBBY
In 1917, Stubby, a Pit Bull puppy with a “stubbed” tail, was living on the streets of New Haven, Connecticut near an Army training camp at Yale University. It was there that a private named J. Robert Conroy found and adopted Stubby./ En 1917, Stubby, un chiot Pit Bull avec une queue «tronquée», vivait dans les rues de New Haven, Connecticut, près d’un camp d’entraînement de l’armée à l’Université de Yale. C’est là qu’un soldat nommé J. Robert Conroy a trouvé et adopté Stubby.
Stubby underwent major training at camp. He learned to respond to bugle calls, marched with the troops and saluted fellow soldiers. When it came time for Conroy to ship out, he smuggled Stubby aboard the USS Minnesota in his overcoat./ Stubby a suivi une formation importante au camp. Il a appris à répondre aux appels de clairon, a marché avec les troupes et a salué ses camarades. Quand le moment est venu pour Conroy de partir au front, il a introduit clandestinement Stubby à bord du USS Minnesota dans son pardessus.
For this act of valor, Stubby became the first war dog ever to be promoted to the rank of Sergeant. This meant he now outranked his human, Corporal Conroy./ Pour acte de bravoure, Stubby est devenu le premier chien de guerre à être promu au grade de sergent. Cela signifiait qu’il devançait maintenant son humain, le caporal Conroy.
Stubby was smart enough to know the difference between English and German. He used these skills to determine which wounded soldiers to help on the battlefield. His language skills also came in handy in France. Stubby sniffed out a German spy, bit him on the butt and held on until help arrived! Good dog!/ Stubby était assez intelligent pour faire la différence entre l’anglais et l’allemand. Il a utilisé ces compétences pour déterminer quels soldats blessés aider sur le champ de bataille. Ses compétences linguistiques ont également été utiles en France. Stubby a reniflé un espion allemand, l’a mordu sur le cul et a tenu bon jusqu’à l’arrivée des secours! Bon chien!
Stubby était un pit bull à queue courte./ Stubby was a tailed pit bull.
Stubby served 18 months on the Frontlines, fighting in 17 different battles and four major campaigns. He survived shrapnel wounds and carried messages under fire. General John J. Pershing, Commander of the US Forces, personally awarded Stubby a gold medal for heroism. That wasn’t his only award. The brave pup also earned a Purple Heart, the Medal of the Battle of Verdun, and the Republic of France Grande War Medal./ Stubby a servi 18 mois sur les lignes de front, combattant dans 17 batailles différentes et quatre campagnes majeures. Il a survécu à des éclats d’obus et porté des messages sous le feu. Le général John J. Pershing, commandant des forces américaines, a personnellement décerné à Stubby une médaille d’or pour héroïsme. Ce n’était pas sa seule récompense. Le courageux chiot a également obtenu un cœur pourpre, la médaille de la bataille de Verdun et la Médaille de la grande guerre de la République de France.
After the war, Stubby was awarded lifetime membership in the American Legion, YMCA and American Red Cross. The pup went on to meet and charm Presidents Woodrow Wilson, Warren G. Harding and Calvin Coolidge. Who wouldn’t be charmed by the handsome fellow? Conroy eventually attended Georgetown University where he studied law school. While Conroy studied, Stubby parlayed his fame into a sweet gig as the Hoyas mascot./ Après la guerre, Stubby a obtenu l’adhésion à vie à la Légion américaine, au YMCA et à la Croix-Rouge américaine. Le chiot a ensuite rencontré et charmé les présidents Woodrow Wilson, Warren G. Harding et Calvin Coolidge. Qui ne serait pas charmé par le beau garçon? Conroy a finalement fréquenté l’Université de Georgetown où il a étudié la faculté de droit. Pendant que Conroy étudiait, Stubby a transformé sa renommée en un doux concert en tant que mascotte des Hoyas.
In 1926, Stubby died in Conroy’s arms. He was so loved that The New York Times ran an obituary that was 3 columns wide and half a page long./ En 1926, Stubby mourut dans les bras de Conroy. Il était tellement aimé que le New York Times a publié un avis de décès de 3 colonnes de large et d’une demi-page.
Stubby is remembered as America’s first canine soldier and one of the most selfless heroes the american country has ever known./ Stubby est connu comme le premier soldat canin américain et l’un des héros les plus altruistes que l’Amérique ait jamais connus.
LES CHIENS DE L’ARMÉE ALLEMANDE
Entre les deux guerres ,une grande école de dressage vit le jour./ Between the two wars, a large dressage school was born
Cette école se basait sur le développement de la parole pour le dressage des chiens./ This school was based on speech development for dog training.
Suivait un dressage sur la mobilité du chien./ Followed a training on the mobility of the dog
C’est en Allemagne qu’apparurent les premiers restaurants pour chiens./ The first restaurants for dogs appeared in Germany
Dressage militaire./ Military training.
Les chiens accompagnaient toujours les soldats./ The dogs always accompanied the soldiers.
Sur la fin de la guerre,les soldats se servaient des chiens dans des missions suicides avec des explosifs.Le but était d’attaquer et de détruire des blindés américains ou soviétiques./At the end of the war, the soldiers used the dogs in suicide missions with explosives. The aim was to attack and destroy American or Soviet armored vehicles
Ce chien sauva la vie de nombreux soldats allemands durant la guerre./This dog saved the lives of many German soldiers during the war.
ARMÉE SOVIÉTIQUE
Un souvenir de Stalingrad./A Stalingrad’s memory!
ARMÉE POLONAISE
