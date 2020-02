Photo du jour/Picture of the day: La levée du drapeau sur Iwo Jima / Raising the flag on Iwo Jima

A 40-man combat patrol, led by 1st Lt. Harold G. Schrier, was the first American unit to reach the summit of the mountain on Feb. 23. These men were from the 2nd Battalion, 28th Marines, and they carried with them a U.S. flag taken from the USS Missoula, a tank transport ship that delivered troops and cargo to Iwo Jima. Earlier, Schrier had been handed the flag by his batallion’s adjutant and was told, « If you get to the top, put it up. »

The flag from the USS Missoula was raised by Schrier and two other Marines at around 10:30 a.m. local time.

« The best memory I’ve got is the day that we gave a flag off our ship to a lieutenant. That was the first flag that went up on Mount Suribachi, » said Tom Price, a U.S. Navy veteran who was serving on the USS Missoula during the battle, and shared his memories of it with History of War magazine in January 2020.

« We watched them go up the mountain and raise the flag about 500 yards [457 meters] from the ship. There were hundreds of ships and everyone blew their sirens and horns. Everybody cheered and it was really something because the flag from the Missoula was the very first to be raised on Japanese territory, » Price said. « We were very proud. »

Staff Sgt. Louis R. Lowery, who was a photojournalist working for the armed forces magazine Leatherneck, photographed Schrier and his men at the summit of Suribachi.