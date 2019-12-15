The classic movie of the week:Voyage of the prehistoric planet

~ Michel Duchaine

Each two weeks,I will  choice a great  retro classic movie for you and will explain why I  made this choice!

This week,my eyes turn on  a great science fiction  movie of the  drive-in era:  Voyage to the prehistoric planet,a 1965 movie!

In 2020, after the colonization of the moon, the spaceships Vega, Sirius and Capella are launched from Lunar Station 7. They are to explore Venus under the command of Professor Hartman, but an asteroid collides and explodes Capella. The leader ship Vega stays orbiting and sends the astronauts Kern and Sherman with the robot John to the surface of Venus, but they have problems with communication with Dr. Marsha Evans in Vega. The Sirius lands in Venus and Commander Brendan Lockhart, Andre Ferneau and Hans Walter explore the planet and are attacked by prehistoric animals. They use a vehicle to seek Kern and Sherman while collecting samples from the planet. Meanwhile John helps the two cosmonauts to survive in the hostile land.

—————-

Cast: Basil Rathbone, Faith Domergue, John Bix

 

 

 

Why I take this movie?Because the action is  preview for…2020!

The next year!

Some  pictures from the movie:

A poster of this movie!

 

Very vintage board!

 

The exploration shuttle!

 

A pterosaurus attack!

 

The question is:where is the tons of plants this dinosaur need to eat for stand in life?

 

 

