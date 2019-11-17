La photo du Jour/Picture of the day:Le Centre de la Voie Lactée vue du Plateau de Chajnantor…et diverses questions

CETTE PHOTO DU JOUR/ THIS PHOTO OF THE DAY

Aujourd’hui,la photo du jour montre le cœur de la Voie Lactée alors qu’elle brille sur le plateau du Chajnantor. Situé au cœur du désert d’Atacma au Chili, ce plateau est l’un des endroits les plus hauts et les plus secs du monde, offrant ainsi des conditions idéales pour l’observation des rayonnements millimétriques et submillimétriques de l’espace, normalement absorbés par l’atmosphère de la Terre. Il n’est donc pas surprenant que le plateau de Chajnantor ait été choisi comme site du très productif Atmacama Large Millimetre / Submillimeter Array (ALMA), un télescope ultramoderne utilisé pour étudier certains des objets les plus froids de l’univers.

Sur les nuages ​​sombres complexes et le lustre de milliards d’étoiles, vous pouvez voir un triangle formé par Mars, Saturne et l’étoile Antares . Le point brumeux sur la gauche, presque éclipsé par la splendeur spectaculaire de la Voie lactée, est un visiteur interplanétaire appelé Komet 252P / LINEAR . Cette comète a survolé la Terre en avril 2016. Bien qu’il était trop faible pour être vu à l’œil nu, sa beauté peut être vue lors de longues expositions comme celle-ci.

Cependant, comme le suggère l’intrépide stargazer au premier plan, le plateau est également un excellent endroit pour observer le cosmos à l’œil nu. À partir de là, vous pouvez observer le ciel étoilé du sud avec une clarté inégalée, évoquant des souvenirs de l’époque avant que la lumière artificielle ne fasse disparaître le ciel et obscurcisse notre vision de l’univers./

Today, the photo of the day shows the heart of the Milky Way as it shines on the Chajnantor plateau. Located in the heart of the Atacma Desert in Chile, this plateau is one of the highest and driest places in the world, providing ideal conditions for the observation of millimeter and submillimetric radiation from space, normally absorbed. by the atmosphere of the Earth. It is no wonder that the Chajnantor Plateau was chosen as the site of the highly productive Atmacama Large Millimeter / Submillimeter Array (ALMA), a state-of-the-art telescope used to study some of the coldest objects in the universe.

On the complex dark clouds and the luster of billions of stars, you can see a triangle formed by Mars, Saturn and the star Antares. The foggy point on the left, almost eclipsed by the spectacular splendor of the Milky Way, is an interplanetary visitor called Komet 252P / LINEAR. This comet flew over the Earth in April 2016. Although it was too weak to be seen with the naked eye, its beauty can be seen during long exposures like this one.

However, as the intrepid stargazer suggests in the foreground, the set is also an excellent place to observe the cosmos with the naked eye. From there, you can observe the southern starry sky with unparalleled clarity, evoking memories of the time before artificial light makes the sky disappear and obscures our vision of the universe.

AUTRE PHOTO PRÈS DU SITE / OTHER PHOTO NEAR THE SITE

EN COMPLÉMENT /IN COMPLEMENTARY

NOTRE GALAXIE ET LA POSITION DU SOLEIL /OUR GALAXY AND THE SUN’S POSITION

Voir ce lien: les types de galaxies connues

Question: Y a-t-il aussi des êtres vivants sur d’autres planètes?/Question: Are there also living beings on other planets?

C’est l’une des questions les plus passionnantes que la science aborde depuis des décennies. Vous savez qu’aucune forme de vie extraterrestre n’a été découverte ou prouvée à ce jour. Donc, la réponse est: nous ne savons pas.

Mais il y a beaucoup à dire et, ces dernières années, de plus en plus de preuves d’une possible vie extraterrestre ont été découvertes, compte tenu de tout ce que nous savons sur la structure de l’univers, la fréquence et la nature des exoplanètes ) et les conditions préalables à la vie organique, il n’ya pratiquement aucun doute d’un point de vue scientifique que la vie existe même dans de nombreux endroits de l’univers. La plupart des experts parieraient qu’il y a de la vie sur d’autres planètes. Mon estimation personnelle est que le nombre de planètes habitées dans le cosmos est d’au moins plusieurs milliers. Quelques faits: Il n’ya que des milliards d’étoiles dans notre galaxie (voie lactée), dont la plupart ont des planètes. Selon des découvertes récentes, il y aurait aussi au moins cent milliards (!) Autres galaxies, chacune d’entre elles étant également constituée de milliards d’étoiles (et de planètes). Avec les derniers télescopes spatiaux, de nombreuses planètes semblables à la Terre ont été découvertes, dont un nombre surprenant se trouvant dans la zone dite habitable autour de l’étoile de leur maison. combien de civilisations extraterrestres existent dans notre seule galaxie. En principe, vous calculez la probabilité qu’une planète donnée présente une condition favorable à la vie et vous la multipliez par le nombre de planètes. Bien entendu, le résultat dépend fortement des hypothèses utilisées. Selon ces calculs, il existe également une tendance claire, selon les connaissances actuelles: il y a très probablement une vie extraterrestre! Sur notre planète voisine, Mars aurait pu naître de la vie, mais probablement uniquement sous sa forme primitive. Les autres formes de vie sont Europa de la lune de Jupiter et Titan de la lune de Saturne, où au moins sous la surface au moins des organismes unicellulaires auraient pu se former. /

This is one of the most exciting questions science has been addressing for decades. You know that no form of extraterrestrial life has been discovered or proven to date. So, the answer is: we do not know.

But there is much to be said, and in recent years, more and more evidence of possible extraterrestrial life has been discovered, given all that we know about the structure of the universe, frequency and nature. exoplanets) and the preconditions for organic life, there is virtually no doubt from a scientific point of view that life exists even in many parts of the universe. Most experts would bet there is life on other planets. My personal estimate is that the number of inhabited planets in the cosmos is at least several thousand. Some facts: There are only billions of stars in our galaxy (Milky Way), most of which have planets. According to recent discoveries, there would also be at least one hundred billion (!) Other galaxies, each of which is also made up of billions of stars (and planets). With the latest space telescopes, many Earth-like planets have been discovered, including a surprising number found in the so-called habitable area around the star of their home. how many extraterrestrial civilizations exist in our galaxy alone. In principle, you calculate the probability that a given planet presents a favorable condition to life and you multiply it by the number of planets. Of course, the result depends heavily on the assumptions used. According to these calculations, there is also a clear trend, according to current knowledge: there is very likely an extraterrestrial life! On our neighboring planet, Mars could have been born of life, but probably only in its primitive form. The other life forms are Europa of the moon of Jupiter and Titan of the moon of Saturn, where at least under the surface at least unicellular organisms could have been formed.

Autre question:Sommes-nous seuls dans l’univers?/Another question: Are we alone in the universe?

L’astronome fait une expérience de pensée: « Imaginez qu’il existe une planète à 70 millions d’années-lumière sur laquelle des êtres sophistiqués regardent la Terre à travers un super-télescope, que verraient-ils? » Layman: « La terre » Astronome: « Il regarderait même à travers l’atmosphère: que verrait-il? » Layman: « Toi et moi. » As-tronomiste: « Faux, il verrait des dinosaures. » Layman: « Dinosaures? » Astronome: « Oui, Dinos, ils sont morts il y a 65 millions d’années. » Layman: « C’est fou. » Astronome: « Parce que les distances sont tellement insensées, nous ne pouvons voir ou entendre que les autres et les autres quand notre soleil se couche d’un seul coup et nous ne l’entendons que huit minutes plus tard. » Laie:

Le jeu de l’esprit montre que plus une civilisation intelligente est proche de la Terre, plus les chances de dialogue sont grandes – plus les représentants de la génération interrogée expérimentent encore la réponse des autres. Notre curiosité serait déchargée de nombreuses questions: depuis combien de temps avez-vous, votre planète, votre soleil? Pouvez-vous voyager presque aussi vite que la lumière? Ou vous battez-vous toujours avec votre arc et vos flèches? Comment vous multipliez-vous? Êtes-vous en carbone? Pour des raisons évidentes: comment gagnez-vous votre énergie? Et si nous savions qu’il y en a d’autres, mais qu’ils ne répondent pas, pourquoi êtes-vous silencieux?

L’histoire de la connaissance de la position de l’homme dans le cosmos est à la fois une source de grande déception et d’émerveillement. Au début, l’homme pensait pendant des siècles que la terre était au centre de tout et que les étoiles étaient des accessoires étincelants ou le siège des dieux. En fait, la terre tourne autour du soleil. Ensuite, nous réalisons que notre système solaire fait partie d’une galaxie et que nous n’y vivons que marginalement. Quelques siècles plus tard seulement, nous réalisons qu’il s’agit d’une zone résidentielle cinq étoiles, qui nous épargne les explosions de gamma et toutes sortes d’autres rigueurs d’explosions de supernova.

Mais notre voie lactée est la seule galaxie? Même pas ça. Une fois que les télescopes spatiaux ont examiné l’espace plus profondément que jamais, il est clair qu’il existe des milliards de galaxies avec des milliards de soleils chacune. Stupéfié par tant d’espace, d’arbitraire et de perte, l’homme se demande: Où sont nos frères et sœurs? Ou la Terre est-elle le seul endroit où l’univers pense à lui-même?

« La vie est partout »

La vie de toutes sortes semble être commune. Une abondance de formes d’existence différentes peuplent chaque coin de la planète bleue. De la nuit éternelle sous l’énorme pression de la mer profonde à l’air hautement dilué au-dessus des plus grandes montagnes grouillant et déferlant. Les êtres vivants défient la chaleur et la sécheresse du désert, ainsi que le blizzard et le froid glacial au pôle Sud.

Même des ravines de lave au fond des océans ont donné vie à des naturalistes. Des microbes extrêmement étranges se déposent dans l’eau bouillante et se nourrissent d’acide sulfurique. Les êtres étranges sont appelés archaïques. Ils forment une pousse auparavant inconnue sur l’arbre de la nature.

La plus petite des créatures du même genre vit dans l’eau de refroidissement de Kernmeilern. Il semble apprécier les radiations qui pourraient être mortelles pour les humains. Une race indestructible de consommateurs de kérosène s’est installée dans les réservoirs de carburant des avions commerciaux. Mais les émanations de leurs aliments préférés seraient un poison pour le reste du monde animal.

La conquête de ces niches lointaines montre qu’il est évident que les formes d’existence se développent partout où les circonstances le permettent. Ni le froid, la chaleur, la pression ni les radiations ne peuvent limiter de manière décisive leur progression dans les liquides.

L’eau ruisselle même lorsque vous ne vous y attendiez pas depuis longtemps. Des robots roulants ont trouvé des preuves sur Mars qu’une fois ruisseaux, rivières, lacs et mers recouvraient la planète rouge voisine. Des sondes spatiales ont détecté l’humidité fructueuse sur les lunes des planètes géantes Jupiter et Saturne. Cela a renforcé la preuve qu’il est également en train de fleurir, de ramper et de fuir sur des planètes semblables à la Terre. L’astrobiologiste britannique David Darling a conclu: « La vie est partout. »

Dans son livre, The New Outsider Science of Astrobiology, Darling a annoncé une « percée attendue depuis longtemps ». Le chercheur a déclaré:

Quelque chose d’inhabituel s’est passé au cours de la dernière décennie. Sans fanfare, les scientifiques du monde entier sont parvenus à un accord sur l’un des problèmes les plus complexes jamais soulevés par l’esprit humain:

Sommes-nous seuls dans l’espace?

Non!

Presque hors de doute, il se produit également ailleurs. Au moins sous forme microbiologique, il est largement utilisé. Nous trouverons probablement bientôt des preuves indéniables de cela.

David Darling

Préastronautique: Quelqu’un est-il allé là-bas?

Le sujet de Darling, Astrobiology, est une leçon récente. Il combine les résultats de l’astronomie, qui explore la construction de l’espace, avec les découvertes de la biologie, le client des plantes et des animaux, y compris l’homme.

Tous les êtres vivants ont le besoin de se multiplier et de se répandre. L’espace offre la plus grande opportunité possible de développement. C’est peut-être la raison la plus profonde pour laquelle les gens voyagent dans l’espace. De même, les habitants des mondes extraterrestres chercheront d’autres étoiles.

Les voyages lunaires ont prouvé que les êtres vivants sont capables de quitter leur monde et d’atteindre d’autres corps célestes. En outre, Mars obtiendra tôt ou tard une visite de la Terre. Les planètes du prochain soleil extraterrestre, Toliman ou Proxima Centauri, forment avec quatre années-lumière un objectif beaucoup plus lointain mais pas fondamentalement différent. De même, quelqu’un aurait pu partir de là pour explorer le système solaire.

Quatre années-lumière peuvent constituer un écart insurmontable dans l’état actuel des connaissances. Mais les abysses vertigineux de l’univers sont confrontés à des périodes tout aussi impressionnantes. L’âge de la partie visible de l’univers est estimé à environ quatorze milliards d’années. La plupart des soleils nains rouges accompagnés de compagnons amoureux sont beaucoup plus âgés que la star qui brille sur les gens. Il ne s’agit pas de quelques siècles, mais de millions d’années.

Les résidents de ces mondes auraient eu amplement le temps de développer plus d’espace. La Terre ne compte que soixante-dix ans, si l’on en revient à la construction des premières grandes fusées opérationnelles à Peenemünde. Les navires générationnels peuvent également franchir des distances astronomiques. Dans le sommeil froid et profond, on peut voyager pendant des décennies, voire des siècles.

Les messagers de civilisations plus matures auraient eu amplement l’occasion de visiter la Terre avant qu’il y ait des humains. Tel est le principe directeur de la pré-astronautique, l’astronautique dans la préhistoire, le client du voyage dans l’espace dans la préhistoire et les débuts de l’histoire. Bien que parfois considérée comme une pseudo-science, elle n’est plus contraire à aucune loi naturelle connue.

Les représentants de cette doctrine font des constatations telles que le coin en aluminium d’Aiud en Transylvanie roumaine. La pièce date apparemment de la préhistoire. Cependant, l’extraction de l’aluminium dans la pureté présente n’a été réalisée que récemment à l’aide du courant électrique provenant de la bauxite.

L’origine du mécanisme d’Anticythère est également déconcertante. C’est un mouvement à engrenages, qui contient, entre autres, un engrenage de compensation. Vraisemblablement, l’appareil a servi à prédire les mouvements des étoiles. Les débuts de cette technique datent du XIVe siècle au plus tôt. Cependant, le mécanisme a été découvert dans l’épave d’un navire qui avait sombré à l’époque préchrétienne près de la ville grecque d’Anticythère./

The astronomer is doing a thought experiment: « Imagine that there is a planet 70 million light-years away from which sophisticated beings are looking at the Earth through a super-telescope, what would they see? » Layman: « Earth » Astronomer: « He would even look through the atmosphere: what would he see? » Layman: « You and me. » As-tronomist: « False, he would see dinosaurs. » Layman: « Dinosaurs? » Astronomer: « Yes, Dinos, they died 65 million years ago. » Layman: « It’s crazy. » Astronomer: « Because distances are so insane, we can see or hear only others and others when our sun goes down at a single stroke and we only hear it eight minutes later. » Laie

The play of the mind shows that the closer an intelligent civilization is to the Earth, the greater the chances of dialogue – the more the representatives of the questioned generation still experience the response of others. Our curiosity would be relieved of many questions: how long have you, your planet, your sun? Can you travel almost as fast as light? Or are you still fighting with your bow and arrows? How do you multiply? Are you carbon? For obvious reasons: how do you gain your energy? And if we knew there were others, but they did not answer, why are you silent?

The story of knowing the position of man in the cosmos is both a source of great disappointment and wonder. At first, man thought for centuries that the earth was at the center of everything and that the stars were sparkling props or the seat of the gods. In fact, the earth revolves around the sun. Then we realize that our solar system is part of a galaxy and we live there only marginally. Only a few centuries later, we realize that this is a five-star residential area that spares gamma explosions and all sorts of other rigors of supernova explosions.

But our milky way is the only galaxy? Not even that. Once space telescopes have examined space more deeply than ever, it is clear that there are billions of galaxies with billions of suns each. Amazed by so much space, arbitrariness and loss, the man asks himself: Where are our brothers and sisters? Or is the Earth the only place where the universe thinks of itself?

« Life is everywhere »

Life of all kinds seems to be common. An abundance of different forms of existence populate every corner of the blue planet. From eternal night under the enormous pressure of the deep sea to the highly diluted air over the largest mountains swarming and breaking. Living beings defy the heat and drought of the desert, as well as the blizzard and icy cold at the South Pole.

Even lava gullies at the bottom of the oceans gave life to naturalists. Extremely strange microbes are deposited in boiling water and feed on sulfuric acid. Strange beings are called archaic. They form a previously unknown shoot on the tree of nature.

The smaller creature of the same kind lives in the cooling water of Kernmeilern. He seems to appreciate the radiation that could be deadly to humans. An indestructible breed of kerosene consumers has settled into the fuel tanks of commercial aircraft. But the fumes from their favorite foods would be a poison to the rest of the animal world.

The conquest of these distant niches shows that it is obvious that forms of existence develop wherever circumstances permit. Neither cold, heat, pressure nor radiation can decisively limit their progress in liquids.

The water trickles even when you have not expected it for a long time. Rolling robots found evidence on Mars that streams, rivers, lakes and seas covered the neighboring red planet. Space probes have detected the successful moisture on the moons of the giant planets Jupiter and Saturn. This has reinforced the evidence that he is also blooming, crawling and fleeing on Earth-like planets. The British astrobiologist David Darling concluded: « Life is everywhere. »

In his book, The New Outsider Science of Astrobiology, Darling announced a « long-awaited breakthrough ». The researcher said:

Something unusual has happened in the last decade. Without fanfare, scientists around the world have come to an agreement on one of the most complex issues ever raised by the human mind:

Are we alone in space?

No!

Almost beyond doubt, it also occurs elsewhere. At least in microbiological form, it is widely used. We will probably find undeniable proof of that soon.

David Darling

Pre-astronaut: Has anyone gone there?

Darling’s subject, Astrobiology, is a recent lesson. It combines the results of astronomy, which explores the construction of space, with the discoveries of biology, the client of plants and animals, including man.

All living beings have the need to multiply and spread. The space offers the greatest opportunity for development. This is perhaps the most profound reason why people travel in space. In the same way, the inhabitants of the extraterrestrial worlds will look for other stars.

Lunar trips have proved that living beings are able to leave their world and reach other celestial bodies. In addition, Mars will sooner or later get a tour of the Earth. The planets of the next extraterrestrial sun, Toliman or Proxima Centauri, form with four light-years a goal much more distant but not fundamentally different. Similarly, someone could have gone from there to explore the solar system.

Four light-years can constitute an insurmountable gap in the current state of knowledge. But the dizzying abysses of the universe are facing equally impressive times. The age of the visible part of the universe is estimated at about fourteen billion years. Most of the red dwarf suns with fellow lovers are much older than the star who shines on people. It is not a few centuries, but millions of years.

Residents of these worlds would have had plenty of time to develop more space. The Earth is only seventy years old, if we go back to the construction of the first large operational rockets at Peenemünde. Generational ships can also cross astronomical distances. In cold and deep sleep, one can travel for decades, even centuries.

The messengers of more mature civilizations would have had ample opportunity to visit Earth before there were humans. This is the guiding principle of pre-astronautics, astronautics in prehistory, the client of space travel in prehistory and the beginnings of history. Although sometimes considered a pseudo-science, it is no longer contrary to any known natural law.

Representatives of this doctrine make findings such as the aluminum corner of Aiud in Romanian Transylvania. The piece apparently dates from prehistory. However, the extraction of aluminum in the present purity has only been carried out recently using electric current from bauxite.

The origin of the Antikythera mechanism is also disconcerting. It is a gear movement, which contains, among other things, a compensation gear. Presumably, the device was used to predict the movements of the stars. The beginnings of this technique date from the 14th century at the earliest. However, the mechanism was discovered in the wreck of a ship that had sunk in pre-Christian times near the Greek city of Antikythera.