Venezuela. Chronique d’une déstabilisation

Grand connaisseur de l’Amérique latine, l’ancien rédacteur en chef du Monde diplomatique Maurice Lemoine livre ici non seulement un solide ouvrage sur l’histoire politique du Venezuela, depuis l’arrivée au pouvoir d’Hugo Chávez jusqu’à aujourd’hui, mais également une bataille contre « certains nains médiatiques » qui, plutôt que rapporter la réalité, « préfèrent la fabriquer ». […]
Born in 1953,I am the founder of the Defenders of the Earth in October 10 ,2007.
We try to proposed an alternative of the New World Order and a new vision of life.
We consider that the Humanity must live in harmony with all forms of life and abolish the neoliberalism for preserve the human life and continue the Earthlians adventure.
We consider that we are not alone and we will receive an ultimatum in few time.
