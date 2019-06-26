Venezuela. Chronique d’une déstabilisation

~ Michel Duchaine

Grand connaisseur de l’Amérique latine, l’ancien rédacteur en chef du Monde diplomatique Maurice Lemoine livre ici non seulement un solide ouvrage sur l’histoire politique du Venezuela, depuis l’arrivée au pouvoir d’Hugo Chávez jusqu’à aujourd’hui, mais également une bataille contre « certains nains médiatiques » qui, plutôt que rapporter la réalité, « préfèrent la fabriquer ». […]

via Venezuela. Chronique d’une déstabilisation — veneSCOPE

Publié par Michel Duchaine

