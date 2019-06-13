Des paramilitaires soudanais patrouillent dans les rues de Khartoum, le 10 juin 2019afp.com – -+ Les Etats-Unis ont nommé mercredi un émissaire spécial pour la crise au Soudan afin de trouver une solution « pacifique » à la crise, alors que le mouvement de contestation exige des « garanties internationales » avant de mettre en oeuvre tout accord avec […]
Born in 1953,I am the founder of the Defenders of the Earth in October 10 ,2007.
We try to proposed an alternative of the New World Order and a new vision of life.
We consider that the Humanity must live in harmony with all forms of life and abolish the neoliberalism for preserve the human life and continue the Earthlians adventure.
We consider that we are not alone and we will receive an ultimatum in few time.
Voir tous les articles par Michel Duchaine