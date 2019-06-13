Cette semaine , il y avait trois événements à ne pas rater, le 12 juin

la délégation au Consulat Britannique de Marseille en soutien à Julien Assange: tandis que le choeur vertueux des habituels droits de l’hommiste médiatique se taisent tandis qu’un homme à qui l’on peut seulement reprocher d’avoir alerté le monde sur les crimes commis en notre nom par de pseudos démocraties, il y a quelques irreductibles gaulois […]
Born in 1953,I am the founder of the Defenders of the Earth in October 10 ,2007.
We try to proposed an alternative of the New World Order and a new vision of life.
We consider that the Humanity must live in harmony with all forms of life and abolish the neoliberalism for preserve the human life and continue the Earthlians adventure.
We consider that we are not alone and we will receive an ultimatum in few time.
Voir tous les articles par Michel Duchaine