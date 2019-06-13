Cette semaine , il y avait trois événements à ne pas rater, le 12 juin

la délégation au Consulat Britannique de Marseille en soutien à Julien Assange: tandis que le choeur vertueux des habituels droits de l’hommiste médiatique se taisent tandis qu’un homme à qui l’on peut seulement reprocher d’avoir alerté le monde sur les crimes commis en notre nom par de pseudos démocraties, il y a quelques irreductibles gaulois […]

via Cette semaine , il y avait trois événements à ne pas rater, le 12 juin: — histoireetsociete

