Centrafrique:Paoua, un test pour le processus de paix en Centrafrique

Un membre du groupe armé RJ Sayo remet symboliquement son arme aux techniciens chargés du désarmement, à la sortie de Paoua, dans l’ouest de la Centrafrique, le 30 mai 2019. Gaël Grilhot La région mène une nouvelle phase de désarmement des groupes armés, mais les massacres de Koundjili et Lemouna en mai ont fragilisé les progrès.
Born in 1953,I am the founder of the Defenders of the Earth in October 10 ,2007.
We try to proposed an alternative of the New World Order and a new vision of life.
We consider that the Humanity must live in harmony with all forms of life and abolish the neoliberalism for preserve the human life and continue the Earthlians adventure.
We consider that we are not alone and we will receive an ultimatum in few time.
