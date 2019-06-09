Love story in pictures:Carla and Natalia

~ neweraofkorea

A special collaboration of Juan Alejandro Jimenez, photographer and artist.

A few days ago, with Carla and Natalia, we had a very personal and intimate session, which had been going on for quite some time.

It’s all in the head. Thanks to them, a warm, gentle and confident climate has been created.
In my images, it is essential to build bonds with the couple and that both parties go « home » because I like it.

The goal is to capture moments naturally and unexpectedly.

The photos I leave in this post are a small part of all the ones we made between laughing and having fun.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

