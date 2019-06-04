Photo du jour / Picture of the day : le saut de l’orgue /The jump of orca

~ Michel Duchaine
Cet orgue de mer a été photographié chassant un dauphin.Les orgues peuvent sauté entre 10 à 15 pieds,hors de l’eau, selon estimation.Ce saut à 15 pieds est l’un des plus hauts jamais enregistré./
This orca was photographed while chasing a dolphin. It’s estimated that orcas can jump between 10-15 feet out of the water, at 15 feet this is one of the highest known jumps ever photographed.
Publié par Michel Duchaine

Born in 1953,I am the founder of the Defenders of the Earth in October 10 ,2007. We try to proposed an alternative of the New World Order and a new vision of life. We consider that the Humanity must live in harmony with all forms of life and abolish the neoliberalism for preserve the human life and continue the Earthlians adventure. We consider that we are not alone and we will receive an ultimatum in few time.

