Ricardo Sexton

Hands off your consciousness

To measure the target awareness

Hands on the target awareness

To treasure your consciousness

Life’s too obvious not to be meant

Free forgiveness without fee repent

One thing is you paying for my drink

Another is you paying for me to drink

Congeniality is that hint of weakness

And actuality is a lint to the darkness

Oppose yours before questioning mine

Answer me without proposing the why

Do grow in the dream of awareness

Flow in the stream of consciousness

Hands off the complacency. Digress it

Hands on the consistency. Address it

© Ricardo Sexton