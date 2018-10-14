Hands off your consciousness
To measure the target awareness
Hands on the target awareness
To treasure your consciousness
Life’s too obvious not to be meant
Free forgiveness without fee repent
One thing is you paying for my drink
Another is you paying for me to drink
Congeniality is that hint of weakness
And actuality is a lint to the darkness
Oppose yours before questioning mine
Answer me without proposing the why
Do grow in the dream of awareness
Flow in the stream of consciousness
Hands off the complacency. Digress it
Hands on the consistency. Address it
© Ricardo Sexton